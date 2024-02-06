Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Billie Eilish on cloud nine after ‘Barbie’ song wins big at Grammys

News Desk
February 06, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

LOS ANGELES  -  Billie Eilish cannot believe that her popular track What Was I Made For? from Barbie won the Song of the Year accolade at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The songstress accepted the notable accolade alongside her brother, Finneas O’Connell, who co-wrote the blockbuster film’s soulful track with her. During her acceptance speech, the Lovely singer shockingly said, “Whoops, yikes, whoa my goodness. Damn, that’s stu­pid.” She added, “Literally I was looking at everybody’s faces and I leaned over and I was like, ‘Not a chance.’” “I just wanna say everybody in this category that was a crazy list of incred­ible people, incredible artists, incredible music. I feel crazy right now,” Billie added. Moreover, the musician expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards the director of Barbie Greta Gerwig for “making the best movie of the year.” Earlier, in con­versation with Variety, Billie dubbed her most popular track of the year “moving.”

Nawaz pledges train service from Islamabad to Murree after poll victory

News Desk

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1707099363.jpg

