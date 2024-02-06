BOP partners with Lahore Biennale Foundation for fostering art, culture

LAHORE - The Bank of Punjab (BOP) demon­strates its steadfast commitment to promoting arts, literature, and crafts in the country as a strong corporate advocate. With a long-standing dedi­cation to various initiatives and pro­grams, including literary festivals, the bank actively contributes to the pro­motion of literacy, arts, culture, and heritage preservation. In a significant move towards nurturing arts and cul­ture, BOP has joined hands with the Lahore Biennale Foundation (LBF).

The Memorandum of Understand­ing (MoU) formalising this part­nership was signed at the Curtain Raiser Ceremony for the eagerly awaited third edition of Lahore Bi­ennale, LB03, held at Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore. The distinguished event witnessed the presence of key figures such as Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (Chief Minister Punjab), Dan­yal Saleem Gilani (Secretary Infor­mation and Culture, Punjab), Zafar Masud (President and CEO – BOP), Tariq Mahmood (Executive Director, Alhamra), Naazish Ata-Ullah (Chair­person, LBF), Raza Ali Dada (Chair­person, LBF), Qudsia Rahim (Execu­tive Director, LBF), Kamran Lashari (Director General, PWCHAA), and various other dignitaries. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, mark­ing the commencement of LB03, Curator John Tain led a guided tour for patrons and guests, showcasing the diverse talents contributing to the exhibition. Renowned artists such as Haegue Yang, Lo Lai-Lai Natalie, Hamra Abbas, Ali Kazim, Usman Saeed, Carolina Caycedo, Abuzar Madhu, Mehreen Murtaza, Imran Channa, along with retro­spective works byartists Zahoor ul Akhlaq, Mian Salahuddin, and She­herazade Alam, were featured in the preview exhibition. During the gathering, Zafar Masud (President and CEO – The Bank of Punjab) un­derscored the importance of corpo­rate collaboration in promoting the arts. The subsequent signing of the MOU between LBF and BOP solidi­fied an institutional partnership for the next 3 editions of the Biennale. This marks a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts to enhance and celebrate the vibrant arts and cultural landscape of Pakistan.

Adding to the occasion’s signifi­cance, Qudsia Rahim (Executive Director, LBF) shared her thoughts, stating that the Lahore Biennale Foundation adopts an inclusive and context-driven approach to achieve its projects and goals, challenging traditional critique methods and prevalent frameworks for curating, researching, and archiving mate­rial culture, built ecologies, and histories. We express the deepest gratitude to the Bank of Punjab for their generous support in conduct­ing this biennale.

Punjb Chief Minister Mr Mohsin Naqvi delivered the closing remarks and extended his heartfelt salute to the organisers of Biennale and the visionary individuals behind the seamless execution of such remark­able international events. Organis­ing such endeavors is no small feat, and we take immense pride in ac­knowledging their dedication and hard work. As we sit in our homes, it’s easy to question the future of our country, but I firmly believe that arts, culture, and sports serve as powerful catalysts, uniting nations and the world. By emphasising these three pillars, significant progress in our country becomes not only pos­sible but inevitable. This develop­ment underscores the collaborative spirit and innovative approach that both BOP and LBF bring to the cul­tural landscape, emphasizing the importance of diverse perspectives in shaping the arts and cultural dis­course in Pakistan. The Lahore Bien­nale’s 2024 edition is scheduled for inauguration on October 5, 2024.