Bushra Bibi moves IHC for transfer to Adiala Jail

Former first lady Bushra Bibi, who is serving her jail term in Toshakhana and ‘un-Islamic’ nikah cases, Tuesday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek transfer to Adiala Jail.

Bushra Bibi in her plea urged the court to nullify the notification of declaring Bani Gala, sub-jail and order her shift to Adiala Jail from the sub-jail.

“I want to serve my jail term as an ordinary prisoner,” PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi said.

The former first lady voluntarily surrendered before the accountability court in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on January 31, after being handed over 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team, already at the jail, where the hearing was being conducted, took her into custody as soon as she reached.

Following the arrest, Bushra Bibi was moved to Bani Gala, which was declared a sub-jail in a notification issued by Islamabad Chief Commissioner.

The legal troubles for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder intensified, as the court not only imposed rigorous imprisonment but also disqualified Khan from holding any public office for the next 10 years. Additionally, the couple was fined Rs1.573 billion as part of the judgment.