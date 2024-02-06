CCTV cameras to be installed at sensitive polling stations

LAHORE - Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured on polling day and CCTV cameras would be installed at sensitive poll­ing stations for comprehensive mon­itoring. During his visit to review arrangements at different polling stations here on Monday, the deputy commissioner said that 240 polling stations have been declared sensi­tive in the district where best secu­rity arrangements would be ensured to avoid any untoward incident. He said that all possible measures were being taken to maintain law and or­der situation during the polling pro­cess. He directed officers concerned to complete repairing of lights and furniture of polling stations at the earliest. The deputy commissioner said that presiding officers have been directed to deliver polling mate­rial at polling stations till Tuesday to prevent any delay. He said that strict monitoring was being ensured dur­ing the election campaign and added that violators of the election code of conduct would be treated as per law. He maintained that returning of­ficers would finalize polling results at the central election office while the Pakistan Army and other secu­rity agencies would remain in touch with the district administration.