China says it opposes violation of UN Charter, sovereignty after US strikes in Iraq, Syria

On recent US strikes in Syria and Iraq, China said on Monday that it opposed any action in violation of the UN Charter and the sovereignty of other nations.

Beijing "opposes any actions that violate the UN Charter and infringe upon the territorial sovereignty and security of other countries," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters.

Wang was commenting on US airstrikes on Friday against the elite Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria after a suicide drone attack killed three American troops in Jordan.

Several civilians and regime soldiers were killed in Syria, while others were injured.

The Iraqi government said at least 16 people were killed and 25 injured in the US attacks. It also declared three days of national mourning.

"The current situation in the Middle East is highly complex and sensitive," said Wang, adding:

"China urges all parties involved to abide by international law, maintain calm and restraint and avoid further escalation or even loss of control of the regional tension."