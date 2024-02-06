CJCSC Gen Sahir meets top Saudi official on sidelines of World Defence Show

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza called on Saudi Arabia Minister of Defence Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The Chairman JCSC held the meeting while on official visit to the kingdom in connection with second edition of the World Defence Show being held in Riyadh.

Both officials discussed strategic and security issues and opportunities to enhance defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

CJCSC also visited stalls of different organizations from Pakistan and inaugurated Al-Fatah-II Missile stall at the defence show.

He also held meetings with General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff KSA and Lieutenant General Fahad bin Abdullah AL-Muter, Chief of Royal Saudi Land Forces, KSA.