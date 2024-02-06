CM Baqar directs to ensure smooth, peaceful polling on Feb 8

HYDERABAD - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that Hy­derabad is one of the largest divisions with nine districts and 2,397 sensitive polling stations that needed to be fo­cused in terms of smooth polling and peaceful election. “We have strength­ened you, the administration and the police, with equipment, transport and other facilities; therefore there should be no untoward incidents.” This he said while presiding over a meeting in the Committee room of the Commis­sioner’s Office, Shahabaz Building on Monday evening.

The meeting was attended among others by Chief Secretary Dr Fakhr-e-Alam, IG Police Riffat Mukhtar, Com­missioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah, DIG Tariq Dharejo and others.

At the outset, the chief minister inquired the Regional Election Com­missioner Hyderabad Azhar Hussain Tanwri about his view on the arrange­ments. Tanwri expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and thanked the caretaker government for extend­ing unflinching support for holding free, fair and transparent elections.

Commissioner Khalid Hyder Shah briefing the chief minister said that the Hyderabad division has nine dis­tricts and 5,747,277 registered votes including 2,647,345 female votes. Ba­din has 942,176 votes, Dadu 930,473, Hyderabad 1,225,147, Jamshoro 477,062, Matiari 417,629, Sujawal 424,328, Tando Allahyar 451,632, Tando Mohammad Khan 356,444 and Thatta 522,386. Seats: Hyderabad di­vision comprises 13 National and 28 provincial assemblies.

There are 71 candidates, including three females, contesting for three NA seats in Hyderabad. Additionally, 162 candidates, including 18 females, are contesting for six provincial assem­bly seats. Badin district, on the other hand, has two national and five pro­vincial assembly seats. There are 28 candidates, including three females, contesting for the National Assem­bly, while 84 candidates, including five females, are contesting for the provincial assembly. In Dadu, there are two NA seats and four provincial assembly seats. A total of 27 male candidates are contesting the elec­tion, while four provincial assembly seats have 69 candidates, including one female. Jamshoro district has one NA seat. Ten candidates, includ­ing a female, are contesting for it. On three provincial assembly seats, 41 candidates, including one female, are contesting. Matiari has one NA seat with 11 candidates, including a fe­male. Two provincial assembly seats in Matiari have 23 candidates, includ­ing one female, contesting.

Sujawal has one NA seat with eight candidates contesting. Two provin­cial assembly seats in Sujawal have 22 candidates, including a female, contesting. Tando Allahyar has one NA seat and two provincial assembly seats. A total of 13 candidates, in­cluding two females, are contesting for these seats. On two provincial as­sembly seats, 30 candidates, includ­ing two females, are contesting. Tando Mohammad Khan has one NA seat and two provincial assembly seats. Seventeen candidates are contesting for the national assembly seat, and 30 candidates, including two females, are contesting for the provincial assembly seats. Thatta has one NA seat with 10 candidates, including one female con­testing. Two provincial assembly seats have 19 candidates contesting. Shar­ing details about Polling stations, he said that the Hyderabad division will have 4431 polling stations, including 1,096 for females and 14,849 polling booths, of which 6,937 for females.

Sensitive & Highly Sensitive: Out of 4,431 polling stations, 1,416 are sensi­tive and 981 are highly sensitive. Ba­din has 288 sensitive and 246 highly sensitive polling stations. Dadu has 150 sensitive and 156 highly sensitive polling stations. Hyderabad has 365 sensitive and 181 highly sensitive poll­ing stations. Jamshoro has 138 sensi­tive and 102 highly sensitive, Matiari 154 sensitive and 80 highly sensitive, Sujawal has 28 sensitive and 18 highly sensitive, Tando Allahyar has 85 sen­sitive and 100 highly sensitive, Tando Mohammad Khan 192 sensitive and 83 highly sensitive polling stations and Thatta has 16 sensitive and 15 highly sensitive polling stations.