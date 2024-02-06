CM Naqvi lauds police efforts for decline in crime rate

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Gujranwala Safe City Project and Police Service Center, marking a significant advancement in se­curity and public service. During his visit to the Punjab Police Integrated Com­mand, Control, and Communication Cen­ter, Chief Minister Naqvi observed the intricate CCTV camera system for moni­toring security arrangements, according to a handout issued here Monday. After the inauguration of the Safe City Project in Gujranwala, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended congratulations to the citizens, recognizing the project’s poten­tial impact on enhancing security. Subse­quently, he visited the newly inaugurat­ed police service center in Gujranwala, where he inspected various counters and reviewed the streamlined process of pro­viding services to the citizens. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar briefed Chief Minister Naqvi on the facilities offered at the Po­lice Service Centre. Speaking at the inau­guration ceremony, Chief Minister Naqvi highlighted the broader benefits of the Gujranwala Safe City Project, anticipat­ing a reduction in crime rates, improved traffic management, and the resolution of numerous civic issues. He revealed a notable 30 percent reduction in the over­all crime rate across Punjab, emphasizing the significance of FIR registrations and the commitment to maintaining their le­gitimacy. Chief Minister Naqvi credited the collective efforts of the police team for this decline in crime rates, stressing the pivotal role of the Safe City Project in providing relief to the public and sup­porting the police force in crime preven­tion. Praising the efforts of IG Punjab, Chief Minister Naqvi acknowledged the restoration of the police force’s morale, emphasizing the transformation from ineffective impressions to an efficient and effective force. He commended the Chairman PITB and MD Safe Cities team, expressing confidence in their capability to make the Safe City project a global suc­cess. Terming the Gujranwala Safe City employees as the “eyes and ears” of the police, Chief Minister Naqvi urged them to combat crime as dedicated fighters. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Punjab Usman Anwar, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority Ahsan Younis, Provin­cial Ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Secretary Health, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner Gujranwala, RPO Gujranwala, CPO Gujranwala, Deputy Commissioner, and other relevant offi­cials also spoke on the occasion.