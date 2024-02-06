Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Communication equipment distributed among police for polling day

Agencies
February 06, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -  Communication equipments have been distributed among police officials for comprehensive coordina­tion for any emergency like situation during the gen­eral elections here on Monday. The City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, distributed 500 wireless sets among the police officials to quick response and comprehen­sive coordination in any emergency-like situation during elections. He also distributed metal detectors and mega phones among the police officials for their deployment at polling stations. Speaking on the occa­sion, the CPO said that a total of 1864 polling stations have been set up in Multan where more than 11000 police officials would be deployed to maintain law and order situation, however, a large number of po­lice reserves would remain alert at police line for rap­id response in any untoward incident. He said that the police department has completed all arrangements for conducting elections under foolproof security.

