DC reviews security situation at sensitive Khanewal polling stations

KHANEWAL - Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and DPO Rana Umar Farooq visited the sensitive polling stations of Khanewal, Jahanian and reviewed the security arrangements and delivery of election materials.
The Deputy Commissioner said on this occasion that preparations for the general election are complete on behalf of the district administration, CCTV cameras and personnel will be deployed at 193 sensitive polling stations and all election activities are being monitored from the central control room.
The Presiding Officers have been given the task of delivering election materials to the polling stations. They are closely monitoring the campaign of the candidates for the general election. Flag march was also conducted in Jahanian under the leadership of DC and DPO khanewal.