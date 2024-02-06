DC reviews security situation at sensitive Khanewal polling stations

KHANEWAL - Deputy Commissioner Waseem Ha­mid Sindhu and DPO Rana Umar Farooq visited the sensitive polling stations of Khanewal, Jahanian and reviewed the security arrangements and delivery of election materials.

The Deputy Commissioner said on this occasion that preparations for the general election are complete on behalf of the district administration, CCTV cameras and personnel will be deployed at 193 sensitive polling stations and all election activities are being monitored from the cen­tral control room.

The Presiding Officers have been given the task of delivering election materials to the polling stations. They are closely moni­toring the campaign of the can­didates for the general election. Flag march was also conducted in Jahanian under the leadership of DC and DPO khanewal.