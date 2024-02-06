Tuesday, February 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Death of Bostan Cricket Club president condoled

Staff Reporter
February 06, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   President of Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed has offered heartfelt condolences on demise of Zulfiqar Baig, for­mer President Bostan Gym­khana Cricket Club Lahore. He said Zulfiqar was a remark­able friend and his passing was tragic. Amir Ilyas Butt, Vice President LRCA, Abid Hussain Manager Cricket Op­erations LRCA, Sardar Nausad Ahmed President West Zone, Nawab Mansoor Hayat Secre­tary West Zone, Mian Muham­mad Aslam Treasurer West Zone and others also offered their condolences on the sad demise of Zulfiqar Baig. They said the former Bostan Club president would always be re­membered due to his invalu­able services for club cricket.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1707099363.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024