Death of Bostan Cricket Club president condoled

LAHORE - President of Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed has offered heartfelt condolences on demise of Zulfiqar Baig, former President Bostan Gymkhana Cricket Club Lahore. He said Zulfiqar was a remarkable friend and his passing was tragic. Amir Ilyas Butt, Vice President LRCA, Abid Hussain Manager Cricket Operations LRCA, Sardar Nausad Ahmed President West Zone, Nawab Mansoor Hayat Secretary West Zone, Mian Muhammad Aslam Treasurer West Zone and others also offered their condolences on the sad demise of Zulfiqar Baig. They said the former Bostan Club president would always be remembered due to his invaluable services for club cricket.