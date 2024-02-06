Death of Bostan Cricket Club president condoled

LAHORE - President of Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed has offered heartfelt condolences on demise of Zulfiqar Baig, for­mer President Bostan Gym­khana Cricket Club Lahore. He said Zulfiqar was a remark­able friend and his passing was tragic. Amir Ilyas Butt, Vice President LRCA, Abid Hussain Manager Cricket Op­erations LRCA, Sardar Nausad Ahmed President West Zone, Nawab Mansoor Hayat Secre­tary West Zone, Mian Muham­mad Aslam Treasurer West Zone and others also offered their condolences on the sad demise of Zulfiqar Baig. They said the former Bostan Club president would always be re­membered due to his invalu­able services for club cricket.