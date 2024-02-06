Tuesday, February 06, 2024
District City Police arrest 2 suspected Lyari Gang members after gunfight

Our Staff Reporter
February 06, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  In a recent operation, District City Police apprehended two in­dividuals suspected to be affili­ated with Lyari gangs following an exchange of gunfire. Accord­ing to a spokesperson for the District City Police, the suspects, identified as Khurram Shahzad and Waqas, were found in pos­session of two pistols along with ammunition, as well as a mo­torcycle. The confrontation oc­curred in the vicinity of the Gar­den police station. Initial reports suggest that the accused are as­sociated with the Shakeel Bad­shah and Faisal Pathan factions of the Lyari gang, known for their involvement in various crimi­nal activities. Notably, Khurram Shahzad has a history of multiple arrests and previous incarcera­tions. Authorities have launched a search for other accomplices, and cases have been registered against the arrested individuals as investigations continue.

