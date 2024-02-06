Divine decorum

As general elections are approaching on 8th February, several political parties and their supporters are actively showcasing various campaign strategies, including staging rallies and processions. Shockingly, after Juma prayer, I experienced a different type of campaign where an individual was distributing campaign papers inside the mosque. I was somewhat hurt by this, as mosques are not advertising spaces; they exist for a sacred purpose and are the most revered places in our religion. Even talking in the mosque is prohibited. So such misleading acts should be conducted outside these sacred places.
MUHAMMAD SAQIB,
Hub.