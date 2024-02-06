Divine decorum

As general elections are ap­proaching on 8th February, several political parties and their supporters are actively showcas­ing various campaign strategies, including staging rallies and pro­cessions. Shockingly, after Juma prayer, I experienced a different type of campaign where an in­dividual was distributing cam­paign papers inside the mosque. I was somewhat hurt by this, as mosques are not advertising spac­es; they exist for a sacred purpose and are the most revered places in our religion. Even talking in the mosque is prohibited. So such mis­leading acts should be conducted outside these sacred places.

MUHAMMAD SAQIB,

Hub.