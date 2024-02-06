Tuesday, February 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Divine decorum

February 06, 2024
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

As general elections are ap­proaching on 8th February, several political parties and their supporters are actively showcas­ing various campaign strategies, including staging rallies and pro­cessions. Shockingly, after Juma prayer, I experienced a different type of campaign where an in­dividual was distributing cam­paign papers inside the mosque. I was somewhat hurt by this, as mosques are not advertising spac­es; they exist for a sacred purpose and are the most revered places in our religion. Even talking in the mosque is prohibited. So such mis­leading acts should be conducted outside these sacred places. 

MUHAMMAD SAQIB,

Hub.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1707099363.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024