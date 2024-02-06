ECP to use EMS for election results

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has developed a modern Election Management System (EMS) to provide election results on Feb 8.

The software designed by a private company will work through the internet and without the connection.

The system developed with a huge cost of Rs320 million will be used only on the election day, carrying data of form 45 and 47 after completion of the election process.

There will be three operators in each provincial assembly constituency and four for the national assembly constituencies.

Every returning officer will be given a laptop and Nadara officials will also be present to feed the data in the system.

The laptops will be operating in offline mode on a local area network (LAN).

The system will be displaying results through multimedia to the public at prominent places by laptops.

The presiding officers will be sharing results to the returning officers by mobile and submit the results by themselves.

The ECP has dismissed concerns about EMS system’s hacking as baseless.