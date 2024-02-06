English Premier League sets new record for single match week, with clubs scoring 45 goals in 10 games

The 20-team English Premier League has seen a historic weekend, with the clubs scoring 45 goals in 10 games, setting a goalscoring record for a single match week since 1995.

"City's 3-1 win against Brentford (on Monday) puts Matchweek 23's tally to 45 goals, a record for a round of 10 Premier League matches," the Premier League confirmed.

The English top-flight football league's previous record for the most goals scored in 10 matches was 44, which was set twice in 2020 and 2023.

On the final day of the inaugural 1992-93 Premier League season, 53 goals were scored, but then 22 clubs were competing.

However, the number of clubs was reduced to 20 for the 1995-96 season.

The Premier League's match week 23 has seen an eight-goal thriller as Newcastle United drew with Luton Town 4-4 on Saturday.

Aston Villa hammered Sheffield United 5-0 on Saturday as well. Brighton took a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace. Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Chelsea 4-2 in a Sunday match in London.

On Sunday, title contenders Arsenal beat leaders Liverpool 3-1 in the 23rd week of the season.

Match week 23 results in Premier League

Sheffield United - Aston Villa: 0-5

Newcastle United - Luton: 4-4

Burnley - Fulham: 2-2

Brighton - Crystal Palace: 4-1

Everton - Tottenham Hotspur: 2-2

Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest: 1-1

Chelsea - Wolverhampton Wanderers: 2-4

Manchester United - West Ham United: 3-0

Arsenal - Liverpool: 3-1

Brentford - Manchester City: 1-3