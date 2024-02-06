Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Feb 8 ballot - what if your CNIC is expired?
Web Desk
10:18 PM | February 06, 2024
National

Voters having expired national identity cards can cast their votes in the upcoming general elections to be held on Thursday (Feb 8).

Election Commission of Pakistan KP spokesman Sohail Ahmad told APP that all those voters whose identity cards were expired were eligible for casting votes.

"All the voters have to take the original copy of their identity card to the polling station otherwise, they will not be allowed to exercise their right of franchise," he said. He said the ECP took this decision to allow the participation of hundreds of thousands of voters in elections. 

A large number of people were approaching and asking about their eligibility due to the expiry of the identity cards, he added.

