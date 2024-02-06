First trans candidate assures to serve neglected community

ISLAMABAD - Civil society lauded Nayab Ali for her historic candida­cy in the upcoming gener­al election. Advocates be­lieve her participation in transgender elections will empower the community, safeguarding their rights. Zarina Imtiaz, a promi­nent social activist, sees this as a ray of hope for the long-neglected transgen­der segment, which com­prises at least half a mil­lion individuals.

Ali, the sole transgen­der candidate for the 2024 general election, expressed gratitude for past initia­tives boosting the commu­nity’s morale. She empha­sized her candidacy as an opportunity for the em­powerment, not just the acquisition of power. As an educated trans woman in Pakistan, Ali pledged to work for the education of the transgender communi­ty, addressing the societal discrimination that often disrupts their education.

Highlighting the right to a respectable livelihood, Ali underscored the need for initiatives in education and health, along with cre­ating awareness for prop­er treatment. Beyond the transgender community, she committed to address­ing the general public’s is­sues promptly. Ali’s vision encompasses a compre­hensive approach, focusing on education, healthcare, and awareness to uplift the transgender community and society at large.