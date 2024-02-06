First trans candidate assures to serve neglected community

ISLAMABAD - Civil society lauded Nayab Ali for her historic candidacy in the upcoming general election. Advocates believe her participation in transgender elections will empower the community, safeguarding their rights. Zarina Imtiaz, a prominent social activist, sees this as a ray of hope for the long-neglected transgender segment, which comprises at least half a million individuals.
Ali, the sole transgender candidate for the 2024 general election, expressed gratitude for past initiatives boosting the community’s morale. She emphasized her candidacy as an opportunity for the empowerment, not just the acquisition of power. As an educated trans woman in Pakistan, Ali pledged to work for the education of the transgender community, addressing the societal discrimination that often disrupts their education.
Highlighting the right to a respectable livelihood, Ali underscored the need for initiatives in education and health, along with creating awareness for proper treatment. Beyond the transgender community, she committed to addressing the general public’s issues promptly. Ali’s vision encompasses a comprehensive approach, focusing on education, healthcare, and awareness to uplift the transgender community and society at large.