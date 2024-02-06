Flag marches conducted in connection with election security

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi district police conducted flag marches across the district on Monday in preparation for the General Elections 2024. The marches, supervised by senior officers including City Police Officer, SSP Operations, and Divisional SPs, involved collaboration with Pak Army, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies.
Separate flag marches took place in seven National Assembly constituencies (NA-51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, and 57). The objective of these marches was to demonstrate the commitment to ensuring the peaceful conduct of the upcoming elections.
CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani stated that more than 9500 Rawalpindi Police officers would be deployed for security during the elections at a total of 2781 polling stations, including those categorized as A, B, and C. The city was divided into 280 clusters for security patrolling, with elite commandos patrolling key areas.
In addition to Rawalpindi Police, Pakistan Army, Rangers Quick Response Force, and Police Quick Response Teams were assigned patrol duties at important locations. Special security measures were implemented for the safe delivery of polling materials, including the installation of cameras at polling stations.
CPO Hamdani emphasized the strict adherence to the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Display of weapons was prohibited, and a comprehensive security plan was in place to ensure law and order in the district. A special control room at the police headquarters would continuously monitor the law and order situation.
CPO Hamdani reassured citizens that every effort was being made to guarantee a peaceful conduct of Election 2024, with a warning that any attempt to disrupt law and order would be dealt with firmly. The implementation of these measures reflected the top priority of Rawalpindi district police in safeguarding the electoral process.