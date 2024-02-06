Flag marches conducted in connection with election security

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi district police con­ducted flag marches across the district on Monday in preparation for the General Elections 2024. The marches, supervised by se­nior officers including City Police Officer, SSP Operations, and Divi­sional SPs, involved collaboration with Pak Army, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies.

Separate flag marches took place in seven National Assem­bly constituencies (NA-51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, and 57). The objective of these marches was to demon­strate the commitment to ensur­ing the peaceful conduct of the up­coming elections.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani stated that more than 9500 Rawalpindi Police officers would be deployed for securi­ty during the elections at a to­tal of 2781 polling stations, in­cluding those categorized as A, B, and C. The city was divided into 280 clusters for security patrolling, with elite comman­dos patrolling key areas.

In addition to Rawalpindi Police, Pakistan Army, Rangers Quick Re­sponse Force, and Police Quick Re­sponse Teams were assigned pa­trol duties at important locations. Special security measures were implemented for the safe delivery of polling materials, including the installation of cameras at polling stations.

CPO Hamdani emphasized the strict adherence to the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Display of weapons was prohibited, and a comprehensive security plan was in place to ensure law and order in the district. A special control room at the police headquarters would continuously monitor the law and order situation.

CPO Hamdani reassured cit­izens that every effort was be­ing made to guarantee a peace­ful conduct of Election 2024, with a warning that any attempt to disrupt law and order would be dealt with firmly. The implemen­tation of these measures reflect­ed the top priority of Rawalpindi district police in safeguarding the electoral process.