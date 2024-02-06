Foreign Office leads solidarity walk for Kashmir

ISLAMABAD - The Foreign Office organized a solidarity walk on Constitution Avenue on Kashmir Solidarity Day to express support for the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Led by Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Qazi, officials participated in large numbers. They reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to providing political, diplomatic, and moral support to the Kashmiri people. The focus remains on the realization of their right to self-determination, as outlined in the UN Charter and relevant UNSC and OIC resolutions.
In a statement, the foreign office spokesperson emphasized the commitment to peace and justice on Kashmir Solidarity Day. The message resonated with standing in solidarity with the people of Kashmir, advocating for their rights, and seeking a peaceful resolution to the longstanding issue.