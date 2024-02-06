Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Foreign Office leads solidarity walk for Kashmir

February 06, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Foreign Office organized a solidarity walk on Consti­tution Avenue on Kashmir Solidarity Day to express support for the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Led by Foreign Secretary Mu­hammad Syrus Qazi, offi­cials participated in large numbers. They reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to providing political, diplo­matic, and moral support to the Kashmiri people. The focus remains on the realization of their right to self-determination, as outlined in the UN Char­ter and relevant UNSC and OIC resolutions.

In a statement, the for­eign office spokesperson emphasized the commit­ment to peace and jus­tice on Kashmir Solidarity Day. The message resonat­ed with standing in soli­darity with the people of Kashmir, advocating for their rights, and seeking a peaceful resolution to the longstanding issue.

