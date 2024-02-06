Tuesday, February 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Georgia says it seized Russia-bound cargo of explosives sent from Ukraine

News Desk
February 06, 2024
International, Newspaper

ODESA   -   Geor­gia’s State Security Service said on Monday that it had seized a clandestine ship­ment of explosives bound for the Russian city of Voronezh from the Ukrainian port of Odesa. The South Caucasus country’s domestic security agency said that the explo­sives were hidden in a cargo of car batteries that entered Georgia in January overland from Ukraine via Romania, Bulgaria and Türkiye, and were seized at its border with Russia. In a statement, it said that the explosive cargo arrived in Georgia in a Ukrainian-owned minivan and was to be transported to Voronezh, a Russian city about 180 km (110 miles) from the Ukrainian fron­tier. It did not say what for. In 2022, Russian investiga­tors said that a truckload of explosives used in an at­tack that badly damaged the Crimean Bridge that year had entered Russia from Ukraine by a similar route.

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1707099363.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024