Georgia says it seized Russia-bound cargo of explosives sent from Ukraine

ODESA - Geor­gia’s State Security Service said on Monday that it had seized a clandestine ship­ment of explosives bound for the Russian city of Voronezh from the Ukrainian port of Odesa. The South Caucasus country’s domestic security agency said that the explo­sives were hidden in a cargo of car batteries that entered Georgia in January overland from Ukraine via Romania, Bulgaria and Türkiye, and were seized at its border with Russia. In a statement, it said that the explosive cargo arrived in Georgia in a Ukrainian-owned minivan and was to be transported to Voronezh, a Russian city about 180 km (110 miles) from the Ukrainian fron­tier. It did not say what for. In 2022, Russian investiga­tors said that a truckload of explosives used in an at­tack that badly damaged the Crimean Bridge that year had entered Russia from Ukraine by a similar route.