Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Hearing on bail of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed adjourned

Web Desk
5:21 PM | February 06, 2024
The hearing on bail applications of PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Awami League head Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in the May 9 incidents has been postponed.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Malik Ijaz Asif heard the case of both of the leaders in Adiala Jail.

The court adjourned the hearing on the bail application of Shah Mehmood Qureshi till February 13. The arguments of the lawyers were earlier completed.

The court, on the other hand, rejected the request of the police for physical remand of Sheikh Rashid in 3 cases. The judge also adjourned the hearing till February 10, discharging him in all three cases. 

