Helpline launched for redressal of journalists’ complaints: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister of Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi, announced on Monday the launch of a media helpline by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) to address complaints from both local and foreign journalists during elections. During the inauguration ceremony, he emphasized the need to upgrade and enhance working practices in the digital media era.
Accessible through any browser, the media-compliant application aims to facilitate local and international journalists covering the upcoming general election in 2024. Solangi highlighted the role of the Caretaker Government, formed under Article 224 of the Constitution, in assisting the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure a free and transparent election within the given timeframe.
With just two days remaining until the elections, where over 120 million Pakistanis are expected to exercise their right to vote, the application was introduced to streamline the process of addressing complaints online through various devices during election coverage.
The Head of Digital Media at the Press Information Department explained that the application would not only resolve journalist complaints but also address concerns raised by election observers. Acting as a mediator, the app would swiftly refer complaints to the relevant departments and keep track until resolution.
Press Information Officer Tariq Mehmood emphasized that while the application was created to address complaints during the 2024 general elections, it would become a permanent medium for resolving journalist complaints in the future.
He also announced the establishment of an election cell at PID on February 7, a day before the general elections, to provide continuous support to journalists.