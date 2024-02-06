Helpline launched for redressal of journalists’ complaints: Solangi

Tuesday, February 06, 2024
APP
February 06, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Federal Minister of In­formation, Broadcasting, and Par­liamentary Affairs, Murtaza Sol­angi, announced on Monday the launch of a media helpline by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) to address complaints from both local and foreign journalists during elec­tions. During the inauguration cer­emony, he emphasized the need to upgrade and enhance working practices in the digital media era.

Accessible through any browser, the media-compliant application aims to facilitate local and interna­tional journalists covering the up­coming general election in 2024. Solangi highlighted the role of the Caretaker Government, formed under Article 224 of the Consti­tution, in assisting the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure a free and transparent election within the given timeframe.

With just two days remaining until the elections, where over 120 million Pakistanis are expect­ed to exercise their right to vote, the application was introduced to streamline the process of address­ing complaints online through various devices during election coverage.

The Head of Digital Media at the Press Information Department ex­plained that the application would not only resolve journalist com­plaints but also address concerns raised by election observers. Act­ing as a mediator, the app would swiftly refer complaints to the rel­evant departments and keep track until resolution.

Press Information Officer Tariq Mehmood emphasized that while the application was created to ad­dress complaints during the 2024 general elections, it would be­come a permanent medium for resolving journalist complaints in the future. 

He also announced the estab­lishment of an election cell at PID on February 7, a day before the general elections, to provide con­tinuous support to journalists.

