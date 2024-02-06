Tuesday, February 06, 2024
India breaks all records of atrocities in IIOJK: KP Governor

PESHAWAR   -   Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here on Monday said that India has broken all records of oppression and brutalities after illegally invad­ed the Occupied Kashmir and de­manded international community take notice of it.He also demanded dignity and respect for the people of the held valley.

Addressing the Kashmir Solidar­ity Day rally, Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa Governor said that hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were mar­tyred, children orphaned and wom­en were sexually abused at IIOJK.

He said that India’s involvement in state terrorism and human rights abuses were serious threats to the world and regional peace.

Paying rich tributes to sacrific­es, bravery and courage of the op­pressed Kashmiris of IIOJK for right of self-determination, the Governor said that Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa government and its peo­ple were standing with oppressed Kashmiris and will always stand with them.

The political, diplomatic and moral support of oppressed Kash­miris would continue, he said.

He said the day was not far away when the people of IIOJK would get succeed in their legitimate struggle for self determination.

