Info Technology classes start at Governor House today

KARACHI - The Information Technology classes un­der Governor’s initia­tive are ready to com­mence from Tuesday 6th February at newly established air-con­ditioned marquee at Governor House. The spokesman of Governor Sindh while giving the details, said that daily three classes of three hour duration would be held. The timings of the classes are 9 am to 12 noon,2 pm to 5 pm and 7 pm to 10 pm, the spokesman added. He asked the students to strictly follow the day and timing of their classes as mentioned on their admit cards. As many as 50,000 students would study at Governor House while 450000 would be trained on line,he further added. Spokes­person said that stu­dents are very excited at the start of classes as these courses would be a game changer in their life.