Inter-district robbers gang busted, 3 held

MULTAN - Qutabpur police have busted a notorious inter-district robber gang and arrested three members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Monday. In line with special di­rectives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the police team of Qutabpur police station under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Arsalan Zahid, launched a special crackdown against the crimi­nals involved in snatching motorcycles and other valuables from citizens.

The police team busted the notorious Allah Ditta alias Ditu Oadh gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Allah Ditta alias Ditu, Imran and Allah Rakha.

The police have also recovered looted valuables worth Rs two million including 25 motorcycles, cash and weapons from their possession by tracing 38 cases. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added. Later, the CPO Sadiq Ali, returned the recovered valuables to the owners and lauded the police team for action against criminals. He directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against criminals under the vision to make the city crime-free.

CCTV CAMERAS TO BE INSTALLED AT SENSITIVE POLLING STATIONS: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured on polling day and CCTV cam­eras would be installed at sensitive polling sta­tions for comprehensive monitoring.

During his visit to review arrangements at dif­ferent polling stations here on Monday, the deputy commissioner said that 240 polling stations have been declared sensitive in the district where best security arrangements would be ensured to avoid any untoward incident. He said that all possible measures were being taken to maintain law and order situation during the polling process.

He directed officers concerned to complete repairing of lights and furniture of polling sta­tions at the earliest. The deputy commissioner said that presiding officers have been directed to deliver polling material at polling stations till Tuesday to prevent any delay.

He said that strict monitoring was being en­sured during the election campaign and added that violators of the election code of conduct would be treated as per law. He maintained that returning officers would finalize polling results at the central election office while the Pakistan Army and other security agencies would remain in touch with the district administration to main­tain peace during elections.