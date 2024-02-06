Jailed abroad

There are hundreds and thou­sands of Pakistanis who are languishing in jails all over the world, and most of them are in the Middle East. The sad part is that a lot of people from Pakistan go from Pakistan to many Western countries and commit crimes, giv­ing Pakistan a bad name and im­age. Pakistan is a very poor coun­try, and the people are helpless. They commit crimes and engage in all sorts of nefarious activities. There are over 14,000 Pakistan­is languishing in jails all across the world, and half of them are in Gulf countries. This is a very alarming number and is rising.

There are many Pakistanis lan­guishing in jails in Gulf countries accused of drugs and other ille­gal activities. Some of them are not even given a proper trial, and some are even innocent but have to languish in jail for no fault of their own. I think that the people who are innocent should be giv­en a fair trial and compensation for the time they have spent in jail. There should be organizations made and dedicated to helping the prisoners who are being held in jails all across the world. The num­ber of Pakistanis in foreign jails is only increasing, as a matter of fact. Most of these individuals are actually people from poor back­grounds who are forced to com­mit crimes due to poverty and un­employment and have no other choice, which is very sad, and we must help our people who have to suffer and languish like this.

We should fight for the rights of our fellow Pakistanis and make sure that they get the justice they deserve. We should make sure that they get the rights they deserve and be given a fair and just tri­al. The Pakistani government has failed to help its citizens who are stuck in jails across the world.

DANIAL TANVIR,

Islamabad.