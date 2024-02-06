JI stages big power show in Karachi

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has staged a big power show in Karachi, taking out 30km long “Caravan-e-Tarazo”, here on Monday. Thousands of party workers took part in the peaceful mega event. The rally initiated at the Golimar Chowrangi, near Sir Syed Girls College and covered Five Star, Sakhi Has­san, Nagan Chowrangi, UP, Power House Chowrangi, North Karachi, Shafeeq Mor, Sohrab Goth, Aysha Manzil and culminated at Liaqua­tabad Post Office stop. Ear­lier in the day, the JI leader addressed thousands of participants in the Bano­Qabil entry test at Metrovil area of SITE and visited the grieved family of the victim in Baldia Town, who lost his life in an open nullah dur­ing the recent urban flood­ing. JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman was leading the caravan and ad­dressed the masses at Hy­deri market, Aysha Manzil and at the culmination of the rally. The caravan was welcomed at all the consid­erable spots along its routes.