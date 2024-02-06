Joint flag march by Rangers, police for security of election-2024

KARACHI - The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and District Kemari Police on Monday held a Joint flag march in connection with the securi­ty of the general election 2024, here. The flag march was orga­nized in different areas of Site, Baldia, and Kemari Division.

SDPOs and SHOs of Kemari district along with a heavy con­tingent of police and rangers participated in the flag march. The purpose of the flag march is to develop the sense of security among the citizens, said SSP Kemari Arif Aslam Rao. He said that the police will ensure fool­proof security arrangements on the occasion of General Election 2024. He said that Kemari Po­lice is fully prepared to provide security for the peaceful con­duct of general elections.