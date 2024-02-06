Kakakhel seeks public, candidates’ help to ensure peaceful polls

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Infor­mation, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Monday emphasised the crucial collaboration need­ed from both candidates and the public to ensure the success of the upcoming general elections.

Addressing a news conference in Nowshera, he highlighted the need for cooperation with the ad­ministration, police, and election commission staff to guarantee security and seamless logistical arrange­ments. Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Na­deem Aslam Chaudhry, and Inspector General of Po­lice, Akhtar Hayat, have undertaken comprehensive reviews of security and administrative preparations by visiting various districts across the province.

Kakakhel along with the Chief Secretary and IGP, affirmed the government’s dedication to conducting peaceful general elections on February 8. “All provin­cial preparations are finalised,” said Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel. “Security measures are in place, ad­ministrative arrangements are complete, and all available resources have been deployed to create a conducive environment for all election candidates.”

Highlighting the on-ground assessments, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and IGP Akhtar Hayat have been actively visiting districts, recently focusing on central and southern districts. Their in­spections include meetings with field teams to en­sure a thorough understanding of the situation.

The minister emphasised the acting government’s commitment to conducting free, fair, and impartial elections. He underscored the importance of public and candidates’ cooperation in achieving a peaceful election environment.

“CCTV monitoring, control rooms at the Chief Min­ister’s Secretariat and Home Department, and emer­gency services in hospitals have been established,” assured Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel. “We urge candidates to adhere to Election Commission SOPs and work closely with the administration to maintain a secure and orderly electoral process.”