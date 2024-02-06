Kashmir Chronicles

As the nation commemorates Kashmir Solidarity Day this year, it is more than a mere observance; it stands as a poi­gnant reminder of the enduring struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination, as outlined by UN res­olutions. People from various walks of life will once again unite this year, demonstrating unwavering support for the Kashmiri cause and renewing their commitment to the liberation of Kash­mir from Indian subjugation.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and interim Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar, in their separate messages on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, reiterated the nation’s steadfast support for the Kashmir cause and the people of India-held Jammu and Kashmir. Dr. Alvi empha­sised the significance of the right to self-determination, a cardinal principle of international law. He highlighted the tragic reality that the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has be­come one of the most militarised zones globally, with Kashmiris liv­ing in constant fear and intimidation.

PM Kakar, echoing this sentiment, condemned India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, as blatant violations of interna­tional law, including the UN Charter and relevant resolutions. He un­derlined that the day serves as an occasion to pay rich tribute to the sacrifices made by Kashmiris over the last 76 years.

Furthermore, the day serves as a platform for global attention to the challenges faced by Kashmiris, given the militarised environment in IIOJK. The indiscriminate use of force against civilians, arbitrary de­tentions of activists, and confiscation of properties are pressing issues that demand international scrutiny. President Alvi’s call for continued support reflects the urgent need for the international community to stand with Kashmiris in their quest for justice and self-determination.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, expressing solidarity, em­phasises the international community’s role in supporting Kash­miris. It is crucial to remind the world to stand by the Kashmiri peo­ple in their pursuit of justice and self-determination. Advocating for a fair resolution aligned with UN principles becomes imperative in achieving a lasting solution. The path forward now lies in continued diplomatic and moral support, coupled with global awareness of the challenges faced by the Kashmiris.