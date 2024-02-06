Kashmir Solidarity Day on (5th February) is commemorated each year with great fervour and enthusiasm in Pakistan and abroad. All Ministries and Divisions at the federal and provincial levels arrange and highlight different kinds of activities to show solidarity with Kashmiris people. The purpose of all these activities is that Pakistan supports the cause of Kashmir’s people intellectually, morally, and diplomatically.
A human chain is made at Kohala bridge in AJK. All local, national and international media are invited for the coverage of all these activities. The nature of cruelty, Human rights violations and genocides committed by India in Indian occupied Kashmir are highlighted in various forms through paintings, speech contests, seminars, peaceful rallies, students rallies, etc. The Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan under Kashmir Council at the federal level arranges and coordinates a comprehensive program for the sensitization of the general public each year.
In this context, I suggest the AJK Council that Study Tours for the students of higher secondary schools who participate in various activities at the federal and provincial levels at any competitive forum with the reference of Solidarity Day, should be initiated. The AJK Council must arrange study tours for the various Kashmir areas for these selected students who filtered out from various activities like paintings, speech contests, essay competition. Such purposeful study tours activity will not only foster brotherhood, unity and tourism among the general masses at the grassroots level but also provide a picture of the problems, hardships of Kashmiri people living in hilly topography in socio-economics context. Such study tours may be arranged vice versa. The students from AJK may be sent to various parts of the country like Karachi, Balochistan, Thar, Cholistan. The Council should arrange such purposeful activities with the coordination of federal and provincial Education Ministries and Departments.
SHAGUFTA ANSARI,
Islamabad.