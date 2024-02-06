Kashmir Solidarity Day on (5th February) is commemorat­ed each year with great fervour and enthusiasm in Pakistan and abroad. All Ministries and Divi­sions at the federal and provincial levels arrange and highlight dif­ferent kinds of activities to show solidarity with Kashmiris people. The purpose of all these activities is that Pakistan supports the cause of Kashmir’s people intellectually, morally, and diplomatically.

A human chain is made at Ko­hala bridge in AJK. All local, na­tional and international media are invited for the coverage of all these activities. The nature of cruelty, Human rights violations and genocides committed by In­dia in Indian occupied Kashmir are highlighted in various forms through paintings, speech con­tests, seminars, peaceful rallies, students rallies, etc. The Minis­try of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan under Kashmir Council at the federal level arranges and coordinates a comprehensive pro­gram for the sensitization of the general public each year.

In this context, I suggest the AJK Council that Study Tours for the students of higher secondary schools who participate in various activities at the federal and pro­vincial levels at any competitive forum with the reference of Soli­darity Day, should be initiated. The AJK Council must arrange study tours for the various Kashmir ar­eas for these selected students who filtered out from various ac­tivities like paintings, speech con­tests, essay competition. Such pur­poseful study tours activity will not only foster brotherhood, uni­ty and tourism among the general masses at the grassroots level but also provide a picture of the prob­lems, hardships of Kashmiri peo­ple living in hilly topography in so­cio-economics context. Such study tours may be arranged vice ver­sa. The students from AJK may be sent to various parts of the coun­try like Karachi, Balochistan, Thar, Cholistan. The Council should ar­range such purposeful activities with the coordination of federal and provincial Education Minis­tries and Departments.

SHAGUFTA ANSARI,

Islamabad.