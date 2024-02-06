Kashmir Solidarity Day observed across Sindh

KARACHI - The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed to express whole-hearted support with a renewed commitment of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu, and Kashmir (IIOJK), by Karachi University’s Office of the Students’ Advisor at the Business School Auditorium here on Monday. The KU Inclu­sive Students Society presented the national anthem at the be­ginning of the program. Later the KU Civic and Social Responsibil­ity Society showcased a special documentary about Kashmir, its beauty, historic values, and struggle for self-determination.

On this occasion, the KU Arts and Culture Society held a quiz related to the Kashmiri people and its historic break ground, and struggle against the oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir. A student associated with the KU Karachi University Debate and Discussion Society addressed the audience about the Kashmiri struggle against the brutality of Indian forces in the IIOJK. The KU’s Drama and The­atre Society, and the KU Music So­ciety presented a special theatre performance at the decades-long struggle of Kashmiri families.

Addressing the students, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi men­tioned that the current era is about connecting the nations.

He further said that proper awareness about the history of Kashmir is important, and the na­tions who are unable to read and understand their history, cannot be developed. The KU VC Pro­fessor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that Kashmiri people have been facing injustice for many decades and it all started before the partition of India and Pakistan. This prob­lem can be solved by giving them a right of self-determination, and we have to extend our support and solidarity with the brave people of Kashmir, he added. He said, “The future of Kashmir should be decided not by anyone but by the Kashmiris people. Like the valleys of Kashmir, the people there are also wonderful.”

He advised the students that they all need to play a positive role in a stable, strong, and de­veloped Pakistan.

KASHMIR SOLIDARITY DAY: LEADERS RALLY FOR RIGHTS AND EDUCATION

Muhammad Younus Dhaga, the Caretaker Sindh Minister for Revenue, emphasized the signifi­cance of Kashmir Solidarity Day, portraying it as an ongoing mis­sion stemming from the parti­tion of the sub-continent.

Despite being a struggle span­ning 76 years, he underscored that no level of brutality or disregard for justice could di­minish the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. These sen­timents were conveyed during his address at the “5th February Solidarity Day Kashmir Walk” event, organized by Commis­sioner Karachi Division, Mu­hammad Saleem Rajput. Dhaga rejected any notion that the In­dian government’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status would weaken the Kashmiris’ resolve or dampen Pakistan’s support for their cause. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful struggle and affirmed its unwavering support for Kash­miri freedom. Rana Hussain, the Caretaker Sindh Education Min­ister, echoed Dhaga’s sentiments, urging Pakistani children, youth, politicians, and military to unite in securing Kashmir’s rights.

He emphasized the inclusion of Kashmir in the national cur­riculum to educate future gen­erations about the injustices and atrocities endured by Kashmiris, expressing hope for a future free from such cruelty. The event also featured addresses by the Chairperson of Occupied Kash­mir Self-Determination Inter­national Movement UK and stu­dents from various schools.

ISRA UNIVERSITY OBSERVES KASHMIR SOLIDARITY DAY

Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at Isra University to eu­logize the sacrifices of Kashmiris who were striving to get the right to self-determination Peo­ple around the world especially Pakistanis observe Kashmir Day to show Pakistan’s support and unity with the people of Illegally Occupied Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

Keeping the same harmony in our hearts, the Isra University remembered and paid tribute to the martyrs and people living on the land of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Ahmed Waliullah Qazi, Vice Chancellor, of Isra University led the walk from Block A with the other dignitaries of the Univer­sity to pay homage and acknowl­edge the sacrifices of the inno­cent people of Kashmir.