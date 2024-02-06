Tuesday, February 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Kashmir Solidarity Day Walk held in District Khyber

Agencies
February 06, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Sportsmen of Khyber district observed Kash­mir Solidarity Day by or­ganizing a joint walk by District Administration, District Sports Office and District Youth Office of Khyber wherein a large number of elders of the area, youth and people from different fields of life participated. The walk started from Bab-e-Khyber Tehsil Jamrud Khyber district and a photo exhibition was or­ganized at Jamrud Sports Complex in which Ad­ditional Assistant Com­missioner Naseer Abbas, District Sports Officer Khyber Kashif Farhan and District Youth Offi­cer Zabihullah were also present along with large number of sportsman of different games. Ad­ditional Assistant Com­missioner Naseer Abbas while speaking on this occasion said that Kash­mir is the aorta of Paki­stan and no power in the world can deprive Kash­miris of their right to freedom. District Sports Officer Kashif Farhan said that players who are ambassadors of peace for any country, Paki­stani players stand by the side of their Kashmi­ri brethren for their right to self-determination and condemned Indian forces atrocities, killing women and children.

Pakistan Army perpetually ready to respond effectively: COAS

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1707099363.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024