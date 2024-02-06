King Charles III has cancer, Buckingham Palace announces

LONDON - King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announced Monday. The update came after Charles at­tended a London hospital for a corrective procedure for an enlarged pros­tate last month. Tests were carried out and revealed a “form of cancer,” the palace said in a statement on Monday. “His Majesty has commenced Monday a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace added. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” it added.