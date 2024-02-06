Tuesday, February 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

King Charles III has cancer, Buckingham Palace announces

News Desk
February 06, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

LONDON   -   King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announced Monday. The update came after Charles at­tended a London hospital for a corrective procedure for an enlarged pros­tate last month. Tests were carried out and revealed a “form of cancer,” the palace said in a statement on Monday. “His Majesty has commenced Monday a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace added. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” it added.

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1707099363.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024