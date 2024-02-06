‘Knowledge, technology linked with Kashmir freedom’

LAHORE - Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has stressed the need to strengthen people in the field of knowledge and technology for the freedom of Kashmir. He was addressing a seminar organized by PU Directorate of Students Affairs in collaboration with Kashmiri students in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day. On this occasion, Director Students Affairs Dr Muhammad Ali Kalasra, Chairman Department of History Prof Dr Mehboob Hussain, Principal College of Pharmacy Prof Dr Syed Atif Raza, Associate Professor Dr Sardar Asghar Iqbal and PU students from Indian Occupied Kashmir and Azad Jammu & Kashmir were present. In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said, “The sacrifices of Kashmiris are eternal and we pay homage to them.” He said that India has always given a negative message about Kashmiris through its films, to counter which students should learn the skills of film making and script writing. He said, “Our thoughts, ways of living and dealings separate us from the Non-Muslims but many forces are working to erase this difference.” He said that the oppression of Muslims in Occupied Kashmir, Ayudhiya and Delhi under the Modi government has exposed the hidden face of India to the world. He said that Modi’s atrocities towards minorities have once again proven the truthfulness of two-nation theory. He said, “Like Syed Ali Gillani, Afzal Guru and Burhan Wani, we should keep the yearning for freedom alive in ourselves.” He said that the United Nations should play a positive role for the freedom of Kashmir.