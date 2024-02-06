‘Knowledge, technology linked with Kashmir freedom’

LAHORE - Punjab University Vice Chancel­lor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has stressed the need to strengthen people in the field of knowledge and technology for the freedom of Kash­mir. He was addressing a seminar organized by PU Directorate of Stu­dents Affairs in collaboration with Kashmiri students in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day. On this occasion, Director Students Affairs Dr Muhammad Ali Kalasra, Chair­man Department of History Prof Dr Mehboob Hussain, Principal Col­lege of Pharmacy Prof Dr Syed Atif Raza, Associate Professor Dr Sardar Asghar Iqbal and PU students from Indian Occupied Kashmir and Azad Jammu & Kashmir were present. In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said, “The sacrifices of Kashmiris are eternal and we pay homage to them.” He said that India has always given a negative message about Kashmiris through its films, to counter which students should learn the skills of film making and script writing. He said, “Our thoughts, ways of living and dealings separate us from the Non-Muslims but many forces are working to erase this difference.” He said that the oppression of Mus­lims in Occupied Kashmir, Ayudhiya and Delhi under the Modi govern­ment has exposed the hidden face of India to the world. He said that Modi’s atrocities towards minorities have once again proven the truthful­ness of two-nation theory. He said, “Like Syed Ali Gillani, Afzal Guru and Burhan Wani, we should keep the yearning for freedom alive in our­selves.” He said that the United Na­tions should play a positive role for the freedom of Kashmir.