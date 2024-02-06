KP CM briefed on law & order situation, security arrangements in DIK

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Monday paid an emergency visit to Dera Is­mail Khan where he attended the funeral prayer of the police per­sonnel who were martyred in the terrorist attack on a police station in Tehsil Daraban.

Provincial Minister Dr Aamir Ab­dullah, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur also accom­panied the Chief Minister.

Later on, the Chief Minister was briefed in details about the law and order situation, during the meeting held at the office of the Commis­sioner DI Khan. The meeting dis­cussed law and order situation in the context of terrorist attack on police station in Daraban. Securi­ty arrangements for peaceful con­duct of general elections were also reviewed on the occasion.

Commissioner D I Khan, RPO D I Khan, Deputy Commissioner and other relevant authorities briefed the Chief Minister at length about the overall law and order situation, security arrangements made for upcoming general elections and other related matters.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister strongly con­demned the terrorist attack on the police station and termed it a hei­nous and inhumane act. Such cow­ardly attacks, he added, cannot dampen the resolve of our police force. The government and entire nation are stand by the police force in struggle against terrorism. He said that our police personnel have rendered unprecedented sacrifices for establishing peace and protect­ing the life and properties of gener­al public in the province, we all are proud of those sacrifices.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt sympathy to the heirs of martyred police personnel and said that the government will not leave them alone in this test­ing time. They would be provid­ed with all possible assistance and support.