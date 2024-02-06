KPT organises solidarity walk on Kashmir Day

KARACHI - A solidarity walk in support of the oppressed Kashmiris was organized at Nishan-i-Pakistan (Sea View) on Monday as part of Kashmir Day activities by the Karachi Port Trust. Participants included Chairman KPT Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi, Deputy Commissioner South Karachi, Director Information Mansoor Rajput, senior KPT officers, and students. The walk aimed to denounce Indian actions against Kashmiri autonomy, with students demonstrating determination and enthusiasm. Chairman KPT Zaidi condemned the abrogation of Articles 35A and 370, calling them cruel and usurping, and urged media coverage to amplify the protest globally.