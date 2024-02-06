Tuesday, February 06, 2024
KPT organises solidarity walk on Kashmir Day

APP
February 06, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   A soli­darity walk in support of the oppressed Kashmiris was organized at Nishan-i-Pakistan (Sea View) on Monday as part of Kashmir Day activities by the Kara­chi Port Trust. Participants included Chairman KPT Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi, Deputy Commissioner South Karachi, Director In­formation Mansoor Rajput, senior KPT officers, and students. The walk aimed to denounce Indian actions against Kashmiri autono­my, with students demon­strating determination and enthusiasm. Chairman KPT Zaidi condemned the abro­gation of Articles 35A and 370, calling them cruel and usurping, and urged me­dia coverage to amplify the protest globally. 

