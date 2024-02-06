KU holds seminar to highlight plight of Kashmiris

KARACHI - In a joint effort by the Department of Interna­tional Relations at the University of Karachi and the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), a seminar titled “Kashmir Issue: Historical, Po­litical, and Human Rights Dimensions” was con­vened at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Audito­rium in Karachi. The seminar aimed to express national solidarity with the Kashmiri people and their struggle. Esteemed scholars and speakers emphasized the urgent need for a peaceful and lawful resolution to the Kashmir conflict.

They unanimously condemned India’s involve­ment in human rights violations and unlawful activities in Kashmir, particularly highlighting the revocation of Kashmir’s special status and Article 370, which contravenes the Independence Act.

Former Senator Javed Jabbar, the chief guest, lamented persistent challenges despite extensive documentation of the Kashmir issue, attributing them to deceit as the root cause.

He outlined a four-point agenda for resolving the conflict, stressing the importance of defining the disputed territory, devolving power, facilitat­ing dialogue among stakeholders, and demilita­rizing the region.