Lahore Hawks win title in LRFC Kashmir Solidarity Rugby 10s

LAHORE - The Lahore Rugby Football Club (LRFC), under the Pakistan Rugby Union’s guidance and with support from Servis Tyres, successfully hosted the inaugural LRFC Kashmir Solidar­ity 10s Rugby Tournament here at the Pakistan Rugby Academy. The one-day event saw fierce competition among four participating teams including LRFC, Lahore Hawks, Islamabad Jinns and Desert Camels Fort Abbas. The tournament culminated in a thrilling final, where Lahore Hawks outsmart­ed Islamabad Jinns by 26-5. The match was tightly contested in the first half, ending at 7-5, but Hawks’ resilience and tactical prowess led them to ex­tend their lead significantly in the sec­ond half. Key players for Hawks includ­ed Amsal and Amir, who each notched two tries, complemented by Umer’s try and additional conversions from the team. Islamabad Jinns’ lone try came from Sohaib, showcasing their effort despite the tough competition.

Prior to the final, the tournament’s league matches were a testament to the high level of rugby played. The LRFC showcased their skills against Desert Camels by 29-5, while Islam­abad Jinns secured a 24-0 victory over the same team. Lahore Hawks dem­onstrated consistent performance, defeating both LRFC and the Desert Camels in close matches. The contest for third place saw LRFC securing a 24-7 win over Desert Camels, round­ing off the tournament’s competitive matches. The event concluded with Chaudhry Arif Saeed, President of Pakistan Rugby Union and Director of Servis Tyres, along with PRU Chair­man Fawzi Khawaja, presenting tro­phies and prizes to the winners. The ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including former Punjab rugby players, LRFC officials Tariq Na­iazi, Haji Anwar, Umer Usman, M Ba­ber, M Pasha, M Waseem, and others.