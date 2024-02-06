LHC reserves decision on petition challenging section 144 in Punjab

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has reserved its decision on a petition about implementation of section 144 in Punjab.

LHC's Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan heard the petition of citizen Shabbir Ismail who challenged the implementation of Section 144 in Punjab.

The court issued notices to the government of Punjab and the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP).

The petitioner said elections were going to be held and there should be no imposition of Section 144. He said the section should not be implemented to control arms movement because it was a separate offence.

The ECP should itself declare the imposition of the Section 144 null and void, he argued.

Responding to the argument, the public prosecutor referenced a decision of the Supreme Court of India to clarify the position of the government and said arms movement could not be allowed and the section 144 was implemented to empower the government functionaries.