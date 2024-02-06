Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Maldives to attract 2m tourists in 2024

Agencies
February 06, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

COLOMBO   -  Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Monday forecasted that the country can attract 2 million tourist ar­rivals this year, for the first time in the history of the Maldives since the inception of its tourism industry, according to local media. Muizzu made the statement while delivering his first presiden­tial address at the opening sitting of the last session of the ongo­ing 19th parliament on Monday morning. The president said the expansion of Velana International Airport (VIA) would increase tourist arrivals by 10.3 percent on average in the medium term. Muizzu said his government wants to open 20 new resorts this year, and these will create 2,827 beds. The president said they are now identifying obstructions to the development of islands, land plots and lagoons leased for tourism development that have been halted over various reasons and exploring possible solu­tions. According to official data, the Maldives recorded the arrival of over 1.8 million tourists in 2023. The Maldives recorded the ar­rivals of over 192,000 tourists in January this year, a 11.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the statistics released by the Tourism Ministry.

Agencies

