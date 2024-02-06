Male voters dominating in Faisalabad for general election

FAISALABAD - The male voters are dominating in Faisalabad for General Election 2024 as they are 53.63 % of the electoral roll in the district whereas female voters contributed it up to 46.37 percent. According to a spokesman of the Election Commission of Pakistan, there are total 5297,899 registered voters in Faisalabad district including 2841,085 males and 2456,814 females who would exercise their vote power to elect their favorite candidates for 10 national assembly and 21 provincial assembly seats here on Thursday (February 08, 2024). Giving some details about age wise voters, he said that the registered voters from the age of 18 years to 25 years were 898,974 including 531,891 males and 367,083 females. He said that the registered voters from the age of 26 years to 35 years are 1,360,249 including 732,532 males and 627,717 females.