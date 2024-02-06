Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Male voters dominating in Faisalabad for general election

Agencies
February 06, 2024
FAISALABAD   -  The male voters are domi­nating in Faisalabad for Gen­eral Election 2024 as they are 53.63 % of the elector­al roll in the district where­as female voters contribut­ed it up to 46.37 percent. According to a spokesman of the Election Commission of Pakistan, there are total 5297,899 registered vot­ers in Faisalabad district including 2841,085 males and 2456,814 females who would exercise their vote power to elect their favor­ite candidates for 10 na­tional assembly and 21 pro­vincial assembly seats here on Thursday (February 08, 2024). Giving some details about age wise voters, he said that the registered vot­ers from the age of 18 years to 25 years were 898,974 including 531,891 males and 367,083 females. He said that the registered vot­ers from the age of 26 years to 35 years are 1,360,249 including 732,532 males and 627,717 females.

Agencies

