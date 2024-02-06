Maryam Nawaz promises to raise salaries of govt employees

Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Maryam Nawaz promised to raise salaries of government employees.

A delegation of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (Agega) met Maryam Nawaz Sharif.



The Agega demands include paid vacation pay, ending pay differentials and pension reforms.

Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif's name is a guarantee to the fulfillment of promises.

The PML-N chief organiser pledged that the problems of government employees would be solved at their doorstep as per the ratio of inflation.

She said that she was aware of the problems of the government employees.

The Agega office holders thanked Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her promises to solve the problems of the government employees.