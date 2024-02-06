Tuesday, February 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Maryam Nawaz promises to raise salaries of govt employees

Maryam Nawaz promises to raise salaries of govt employees
Web Desk
9:19 PM | February 06, 2024
National

Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Maryam Nawaz promised to raise salaries of government employees.

A delegation of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (Agega) met Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Agega demands include paid vacation pay, ending pay differentials and pension reforms.

Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif's name is a guarantee to the fulfillment of promises.

The PML-N chief organiser pledged that the problems of government employees would be solved at their doorstep as per the ratio of inflation.

She said that she was aware of the problems of the government employees.

The Agega office holders thanked Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her promises to solve the problems of the government employees. 

All surveys show PML-N in lead position, boasts Maryam Nawaz

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1707190460.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024