Media helpline launched for quick redressal of journalist’s complaints: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister of Information, Broad­casting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solan­gi said on Monday that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) has launched a media help­line to redress complaints of both local and foreign journalists during elections. Addressing the launch­ing ceremony of the media helpline, he said, in the present era of digital media it was imperative to upgrade and improve working. The media-com­pliant application will be accessible through any browser, Murtaza Solangi remarked.

He said the application was launched for the con­venience of local and international journalists and media persons covering the general election 2024. He remarked that under Article 224 of the Consti­tution, the Caretaker Government came into being and helped the Election Commission of Pakistan in every way to ensure a free and transparent elec­tion within the timeframe given by the ECP.

He said now only two days were left for the elec­tions in which more than 120 million Pakistanis will exercise their right to vote. In the elections, the people of Pakistan will choose their represen­tatives to run the affairs of the country as the pre­amble of the constitution states that this country will be run by its elected representatives.

Earlier Murtaza Solangi inaugurated the media complaint application at Press Information Depart­ment. This application will help to lodge complaints online through mobile, laptop and other devic­es during coverage of election activities. Through this application, journalists will be able to report is­sues quickly and efficiently. Head of Digital Media, in the Press Information Department briefing the audience said that the application would not only resolve the complaints of journalists but also the staff would be deputed to address the complaints of election observers. He said the app will be func­tioning as a mediator between different depart­ments and foreign or national journalists. Their complaints would be referred to the concerned departments within no time and keep the track of the application until it is resolved. Press Informa­tion Officer Tariq Mehmood said that the applica­tion was made primarily to address the complaints of journalists during the general elections of 2024 however this would be made a permanent medium to resolve complaints of journalists in future.