ISLAMABAD - In con­nection with Kashmir Solidari­ty Day, a rally commenced from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Constitution Avenue in Islam­abad.

Among the notable participants were Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Sol­angi, Minister for Inter-Provin­cial Coordination Fawad Hasan Fawad, Minister of National Her­itage and Culture Jamal Shah, Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, Secretary Foreign Affairs Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, and individuals from vari­ous walks of life.