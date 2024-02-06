Modi govt breaks all records of HR violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD - The BJP government under the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken all records of human rights violations and respect for human life by unleashing a force of terror and oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).
These views were expressed by Chairman Kashmir Youth Alliance Pakistan, Dr Syed Mujahid Gilani while addressing a news conference in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, February 5 (Monday) at the National Press Club Islamabad.
He was accompanied by Secretary Human Rights Protection, Dr Wahid Rasool and Additional Secretary Information Dr Palusha Dear.
Dr Syed Mujahid Gilani said February 5 was observed all over the world and people who believe in the rights of self-determination, respect for human rights and freedom from the clutches of the oppressors stand in solidarity with the Muslims of the Indian held Kashmir.
We strongly condemn India’s atrocities not only against the Muslims of the occupied Kashmir, but also the minorities in India who have been suffering for the last 75 years, he said.
Not only the Muslims are being subjected to torture, discrimination, and being kept in backwardness and poverty, the lands of Sikhs and Christians in India are also being encroached upon, said Dr Gilani adding human rights have been violated in India for the last 75 years. He drew the attention of the United Nations (UN), the Human Rights (HR) forums and the world bodies to the gross violations by the Indian government and urged them to raise the matter with the Indian government and recognise the right of the Kashmiri people enshrined in the UN Resolutions.
Additional Secretary Information Dr Palusha said the children, women and old elderly people are being killed brutally in Kashmir and security agencies are abducting the Kashmiri youth and a few days later, their bodies are found.
Dr Palusha said the BJP government had implemented the CAA Amendment Act, which was used as a licence to murder the dissenting voices particularly the Muslim community. On the other hand, when the perpetrators are arrested and tried in the courts, they are acquitted by the courts of the country, said Dr Palusha.
Dr Wahid Rasool, Secretary Human Rights Protection Pakistan said Amnesty International had also demanded an investigation into violence against peaceful citizens and protesters by security agencies in India in 2019 and 2020. So far, no outcome of those demand has been shared with the media or public, he said. In 2022, the extrajudicial and custodial killings of innocent Kashmiri Muslims by the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, and police personnel remained at unprecedentedly high, he said.