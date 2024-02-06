Modi govt breaks all records of HR violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD - The BJP government under the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken all records of human rights violations and respect for hu­man life by unleashing a force of terror and op­pression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jam­mu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

These views were expressed by Chairman Kashmir Youth Alliance Pakistan, Dr Syed Mu­jahid Gilani while addressing a news confer­ence in connection with the Kashmir Solidar­ity Day, February 5 (Monday) at the National Press Club Islamabad.

He was accompanied by Secretary Human Rights Protection, Dr Wahid Rasool and Addi­tional Secretary Information Dr Palusha Dear.

Dr Syed Mujahid Gilani said February 5 was observed all over the world and people who believe in the rights of self-determination, re­spect for human rights and freedom from the clutches of the oppressors stand in solidarity with the Muslims of the Indian held Kashmir.

We strongly condemn India’s atrocities not only against the Muslims of the occupied Kash­mir, but also the minorities in India who have been suffering for the last 75 years, he said.

Not only the Muslims are being subjected to torture, discrimination, and being kept in back­wardness and poverty, the lands of Sikhs and Christians in India are also being encroached upon, said Dr Gilani adding human rights have been violated in India for the last 75 years. He drew the attention of the United Nations (UN), the Human Rights (HR) forums and the world bodies to the gross violations by the Indian government and urged them to raise the mat­ter with the Indian government and recognise the right of the Kashmiri people enshrined in the UN Resolutions.

Additional Secretary Information Dr Palu­sha said the children, women and old elder­ly people are being killed brutally in Kashmir and security agencies are abducting the Kash­miri youth and a few days later, their bodies are found.

Dr Palusha said the BJP government had im­plemented the CAA Amendment Act, which was used as a licence to murder the dissenting voices particularly the Muslim community. On the other hand, when the perpetrators are ar­rested and tried in the courts, they are acquit­ted by the courts of the country, said Dr Palu­sha.

Dr Wahid Rasool, Secretary Human Rights Protection Pakistan said Amnesty Internation­al had also demanded an investigation into vi­olence against peaceful citizens and protest­ers by security agencies in India in 2019 and 2020. So far, no outcome of those demand has been shared with the media or public, he said. In 2022, the extrajudicial and custodial killings of innocent Kashmiri Muslims by the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, and police person­nel remained at unprecedentedly high, he said.