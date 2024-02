BAHAWALNAGAR - A mother and her two young daughters were killed when a gas cylinder explod­ed in Bahawalnagar on Monday. Accord­ing to police, the incident occurred in the house of Zareq Khokhar of Mohalla Tariq Colony of Minchanabad Tehsil, suddenly a gas cylinder exploded while the deceased was cooking. The victims were identified as the 32-year-old wife of Zareq Khokhar, her 2-year-old daugh­ter Haram Fatima, and 5-year-old Hira.