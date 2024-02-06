Mushaal for world sanctions on India to end HRs abuses in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minis­ter on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick has urged the internation­al community for playing due role to end human rights violations and ending state terrorism of India in illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) through econom­ic and defense sanctions on India.

It has now been acknowledged by the powerful countries like USA and Canada that India has been targeting innocent people, she said in interviews with Radio Pa­kistan’s News and Current Affairs Channel.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick said under the Modi regime’s policy of changing demography of the ter­ritory, domiciles have been issued to RSS and Hindutva supporters, which is also a clear violation of international law.

It was the responsibility of the United Nations to play its due role for the people of Kashmir for their inalienable right to self-determi­nation under UN resolutions, she maintained.

Responding to a question, the SAPM said the world should not become a silent spectator on the blatant human rights violations in IIOJK. She pointed out that every family in IIOJK was affect­ed and there were rape victims in every home.

She said the Hurriyat leadership in Indian Illegally Occupied Jam­mu and Kashmir was facing fabri­cated cases under draconian laws.

Talking about the jailed Hurri­yat leader Yasin Malik’s future, Mushaal said her husband has waged a struggle for the upcoming generations of IIOJK.

To another question, she de­manded that a Commission of In­quiry be allowed to probe into In­dia’s human rights violations in IIOJK. She said the territory be made accessible to international observers so that ground realities can be brought before the world.