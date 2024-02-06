Nangolo Mbumba sworn in as Namibia’s 4th president after Geingob’s death

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA - Namibia appointed Nangolo Mbumba, the country’s former vice president, as its fourth head of state on Sunday, hours af­ter his predecessor, Hage Geingob, passed away at the age of 82. Sworn in in the capital Windhoek alongside Mbumba was Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the former deputy prime minis­ter and minister of international relations and cooperation, who is now the country’s vice president. ”Our nation remains calm and stable owing to the leadership of President Geingob, who was the chief architect of the Constitu­tion. I take on this heavy mantle cognizant of the weight of re­sponsibility,” Mbumba said when he took the oath before Chief Jus­tice Peter Shivute during a brief ceremony at State House.

Mbumba, also 82, will serve in the role until elections due in November this year. His previous portfolios include as Minister for Agriculture, Water and Rural Development; Finance; Informa­tion and Broadcasting; Educa­tion; and Safety and Security. He was also secretary-general of the ruling South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO) from 2012 to 2017. Nandi-Ndait­wah is the SWAPO candidate for the November polls, and she will become Namibia’s first female president if she wins.

Geingob died early Sunday while receiving medical treat­ment at a hospital in Windhoek. He had been diagnosed with cancer and revealed the details last month to the public.

Several regional leaders sent messages of condolences on his passing including Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, South African President Cyril Ra­maphosa, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Ma­lawi’s President Lazarus Chak­wera and Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi.