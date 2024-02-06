Naqvi opens Gujranwala Safe City Project

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Gujranwala Safe City Project and Police Service Center, marking a significant advancement in security and public service.
During his visit to the Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control, and Communication Centre, Chief Minister Naqvi observed the intricate CCTV camera system for monitoring security arrangements, according to a handout issued here on Monday.
After the inauguration of the Safe City Project in Gujranwala, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended congratulations to the citizens, recognising the project’s potential impact on enhancing security. Subsequently, he visited the newly inaugurated police service centre in Gujranwala, where he inspected various counters and reviewed the streamlined process of providing services to the citizens. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar briefed Chief Minister Naqvi on the facilities offered at the Police Service Centre.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Naqvi highlighted the broader benefits of the Gujranwala Safe City Project, anticipating a reduction in crime rates, improved traffic management, and the resolution of numerous civic issues. He revealed a notable 30 percent reduction in the overall crime rate across Punjab, emphasising the significance of FIR registrations and the commitment to maintaining their legitimacy.
The Chief Minister credited the collective efforts of the police team for this decline in crime rates, stressing the pivotal role of the Safe City Project in providing relief to the public and supporting the police force in crime prevention.
Gujranwala connected with Sialkot Motorway
In a remarkable achievement, Gujranwala has been seamlessly connected to the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway within an unprecedented span of five months. The newly inaugurated Gujranwala Expressway, a mega project, was formally opened for traffic by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.