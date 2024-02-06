Naqvi opens Gujranwala Safe City Project

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Gujran­wala Safe City Project and Po­lice Service Center, marking a significant advancement in se­curity and public service.

During his visit to the Pun­jab Police Integrated Command, Control, and Communication Centre, Chief Minister Naqvi ob­served the intricate CCTV cam­era system for monitoring secu­rity arrangements, according to a handout issued here on Monday.

After the inauguration of the Safe City Project in Gujranwa­la, Chief Minister Mohsin Naq­vi extended congratulations to the citizens, recognising the project’s potential impact on enhancing security. Subse­quently, he visited the newly inaugurated police service cen­tre in Gujranwala, where he in­spected various counters and reviewed the streamlined pro­cess of providing services to the citizens. IG Punjab Dr Us­man Anwar briefed Chief Min­ister Naqvi on the facilities of­fered at the Police Service Centre.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Naq­vi highlighted the broader ben­efits of the Gujranwala Safe City Project, anticipating a reduc­tion in crime rates, improved traffic management, and the resolution of numerous civic is­sues. He revealed a notable 30 percent reduction in the over­all crime rate across Punjab, emphasising the significance of FIR registrations and the com­mitment to maintaining their legitimacy.

The Chief Minister credit­ed the collective efforts of the police team for this decline in crime rates, stressing the piv­otal role of the Safe City Project in providing relief to the public and supporting the police force in crime prevention.

Gujranwala connected with Sialkot Motorway

In a remarkable achieve­ment, Gujranwala has been seamlessly connected to the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway with­in an unprecedented span of five months. The newly inaugu­rated Gujranwala Expressway, a mega project, was formal­ly opened for traffic by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.